NOFD battles 3 alarm blaze on Frenchmen Street

NEW ORLEANS – One firefighter was treated for exhaustion this afternoon after a blaze at a vacant home on Frenchmen Street expanded to two neighboring buildings and developed into a three alarm fire.

A total of 61 firefighters and support personnel in 22 vehicles were called to the scene in the 1300 block of Frenchmen between the first report of the fire just after 11:20 a.m. and the time the flames were finally contained at 1:16 p.m., according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

While some firefighters searched the premises for signs of habitation, others determined that the flames were in danger of spreading to adjacent buildings on either side, which occurred around the time the second and third alarms were called.

The firefighter that was overtaken by exhaustion at the scene was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to fully recover, according to the NOFD.

No other injuries were reported.