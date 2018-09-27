× Group of inmates subdue inmate who attacked, attempted to rape prison guard

BATON ROUGE – A group of inmates at the Dixon Correctional Institute subdued another inmate who was attacking and attempting to rape a female prison guard.

The attack occurred around 7 a.m. on September 27 when a 34-year-old inmate named Jeffery Ford approached the guard from behind and put her in a choke hold.

Ford threw the guard to the ground, but several of his fellow inmates quickly intervened, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

The other inmates were able to subdue Ford, and prevented further injury to the guard.

Ford is serving a 40 year sentence for an attempted rape in New Orleans in 2003.

Before this attack, he was scheduled to be released on June 6, 2042.

Ford was placed in administrative segregation after the attack.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the DOC.