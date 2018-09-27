Franklinton man pleads guilty to raping mentally handicapped man at Halloween party

FRANKLINTON, LA – A 63-year-old man who pleaded guilty to raping a mentally handicapped man at a Halloween party will spend the next 25 years in prison.

Eddie McBeth plied the victim, who suffers from mild mental retardation, with alcohol during a Halloween party on October 31, 2015, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

While dinner was being served at the party, McBeth led the victim to a field and raped him behind a haystack.

The victim was 21-years-old at the time.

McBeth pleaded guilty on the third day of his trial, before the victim could testity.

He will serve his 25 years without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.