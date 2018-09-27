5 former deputies, 16 inmates arrested for beating, rape in Washington Parish Jail

FRAKLINTON, LA – Five former deputies and 16 inmates at the Washington Parish Jail have been arrested for the beating of one inmate and the rape of another.

The incidents occurred between July 26 and September 5 inside the jail, according to Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal.

Twenty-two-year-old Frank Smith, 21-year-old Elliot Smith, 19-year-old Austin Rogers, 48-year-old Pam Willis, and 29-year-old John Donaldson were all Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies at the time of the incidents, and all five have since been fired.

All of the former deputies face one charge of malfeasance in office, while Frank Smith also faces aggravated second degree battery and second degree battery charges.

Elliott Smith faces an additional charge of aggravated second degree battery, and Rogers faces a charge of principal to aggravated second degree battery.

Nineteen-year-old inmate Samuel White and 38-year-old inmate Toby Walker each face charges of first degree rape and simple battery.

Nine more inmates have each been served with arrest warrants for simple battery, and Louisiana State Troopers are attempting to serve arrest warrants on five more inmates for simple battery.

“In early September I learned of an incident in the jail that I believed merited immediate investigation,” Seal said. “To ensure a thorough and balanced independent investigation, I contacted both Louisiana State Police and the FBI. With our full cooperation, each agency investigated the incident, resulting in numerous state arrest warrants. I am grateful for the thorough investigative work performed by our fellow law enforcement agencies.”

Anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident should contact Louisiana State Police Region I Detectives at (985) 542-4182.