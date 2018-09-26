Slidell police asking for help to locate burglary suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a burglary suspect.

They say the suspect committed several burglaries. All of them happened during daytime hours along a winding road that starts at Rue Rochelle and eventually becomes North Boulevard.

The suspect is identified as 25-year-old Christopher Vogel. Police say that once he's located, he will be booked with burglary and theft.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you can help detectives locate Vogel, call the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131. So far, more than 382 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.