Second Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez has ‘no agenda’ and is ‘willing to cooperate,’ her attorney writes in letter

A new letter from Deborah Ramirez’s legal team says she is “willing to cooperate” with the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Deborah Ramirez, 53, accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her at a dormitory party when they were students at Yale University. Kavanaugh and the White House have denied the allegation.

“Ms. Ramirez has no agenda. She did not volunteer for this. But nor has she, or will she, shy away from truthfully recounting the facts. She asks only to be treated fairly,” one of her attorneys William Pittard wrote in a letter Wednesday to Chairman Chuck Grassley and the top Democrat on the committee Dianne Feinstein.

The letter from her attorney reiterated her request to the committee for the FBI to investigate the alleged incident, arguing that it would “allow a credible, efficient, and professional development of the facts — free from partisanship.”

Pittard also accused the GOP staff on the Judiciary committee of refusing to speak with Ramirez’s legal team, adding “instead, that staff has insisted that Ms. Ramirez first ‘provide her evidence.'”

“Respectfully, that demand misunderstands the process,” Pittard wrote.