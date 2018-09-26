CHICAGO - JANUARY 21: Michael Lewis #84 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled on a 13-yard kick return by Rod WIlson #59 of the Chicago Bears during fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game January 21, 2007 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Saints Hall of Famer in the WGNO Sportszone: Michael Lewis joins us to talk about the 2-1 Saints
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has thrown 8 TD passes this season, with zero interceptions.
Can the Saints be too quarterback dependent? Let’s ask Saints Hall of Famer Michael Lewis.
The Saints secondary has allowed 10 touchdown passes. What Michael Lewis would like to seem them change?
