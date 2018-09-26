× Saints Hall of Famer in the WGNO Sportszone: Michael Lewis joins us to talk about the 2-1 Saints

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has thrown 8 TD passes this season, with zero interceptions.

Can the Saints be too quarterback dependent? Let’s ask Saints Hall of Famer Michael Lewis.

The Saints secondary has allowed 10 touchdown passes. What Michael Lewis would like to seem them change?

