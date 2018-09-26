Netflix Original ‘Highwaymen’ was filmed in Covington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- Covington got a chance to see some filming action this year! The Netflix Original Highwaymen staring Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson. The production spent an entire day in downtown Covington for a scene and the production blocked off a street and made the area like a 1930's feel.

Highwaymen is about two cops coming out of retirement to capture the infamous Bonnie & Clyde.

Though many of the cast was working, one of the stars of the film Kevin Costner went browsing at a couple of stores. One of the places he stopped at was H.J. Smith and Sons General Store. Owner Larry Smith said "He spent a good bit of time here and he enjoyed history. He seem to be a history buff. He didn`t buy anything but he definitely talked about enjoying bow hunting and fishing."

The crew was also welcomed with open arms. The St. Tammany Art Association opened their art gallery for the crew to have lunch.

Kim Bergeron who runs the gallery said, "What I love about this is that it`s another example of the economic impact of them in Louisiana. We were compensated for them using our gallery just to serve the people. The other businesses were (also) compensated."

Highwaymen will release on Netflix October 19th.