Love it, Like it, Hate it: Granola + Whole-Food Bars

More and more granola and whole-food bars are hitting store shelves, but some are loaded with sugar – in some cases, SIX TIMES more sugar than protein! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly has the best & worst of popular granola and whole-food style nutrition bars!

LOVE IT!

KIND PROTEIN Bar + any KIND Bar with 5 or less grams added sugar per bar

190 calories – 15 grams carbohydrate – 3 grams fiber – 8 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients: Mixed nuts, soy crisp (soy protein, tapioca starch, salt), honey, glucose, chicory fiber

Nature Valley PROTEIN Bar

190 calories – 14 grams carbohydrate – 5 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients: peanuts, soy protein, chicory root, sugar, oils, whey protein corn syrup…

Oatmega Bar – Low sugar, high protein, high fiber, GF

190 calories – 21 grams carbohydrate – 7 grams fiber – 5 grams sugar – 14 grams protein

Made with grass-fed whey protein, chicory root fiber, oats, organic brown rice syrup, vegetable glycerin, almond butter, fish oil (anchovy, sardine, tilapia), monk fruit extract.

Rx Bar – Simple ingredients. GF, high fiber.

210 calories – 24 grams carbohydrate – 5 grams fiber – 13 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 12 grams protein

Only egg whites, almonds, cashews, chocolate, cocoa, sea salt

LIKE IT!

EPIC Performance Bar

210 calories – 25 grams carbohydrate – 3 grams fiber – 19 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Only dates, peanuts, egg whites, unsweetened chocolate, peanut oil, sea salt

KIND Bar (any that are NOT labeled as 5 grams sugar or less)

HATE IT!



Special K Protein Meal Bar

170 calories – 22 grams carbohydrate – 5 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Made with soy protein, sugar, corn fiber, vegetable oil, cranberries with sugar, corn syrup, fructose, inulin, glycerin, sorbitol, BHT preservative

Clif Bar – a full day’s worth of added sugar per bar

260 calories – 41 grams carbohydrate – 4 grams fiber – 20 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients include brown rice syrup, rolled oats, soy protein, peanut butter, white rice flour, peanuts, cane syrup, dried cane syrup

LARA BAR – more than 6x more sugar than protein, and nearly 5x more sugar than fiber

190 calories – 26 grams carbohydrate – 4 grams fiber – 19 grams sugar – 3 grams protein

Made with dates, almonds, walnuts, raisins, pineapple, unsweetened coconut, coconut oil

