In the Kitchen with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve | Bullet Proof Coffee Cubes!

You may have heard of Bulletproof Coffee – but you’ve probably never seen anything like this before! Ben McLauchlin of Swerve has made it easier – and tastier – than ever to have a rich, creamy coffee “creamer” that’s centered on brain- and body-friendly MCT oil and collagen peptides. And it’s sweetened with Swerve, which means it has zero glycemic impact – perfect for those following a Keto Diet or Intermittent Fasting.

Bullet Proof Coffee Cubes

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

½ cup Swerve, Confectioners

½ cup MCT OIL

½ cup coconut oil (melted)

½ cup collagen peptides (optional)

Set aside a 12 cube ice cube tray. With a whisk, mix coconut oil, MCT oil, collagen peptides, and Confectioners Swerve in medium bowl. Place 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon of oil mixture in individual ice cube mold. Fill the rest of the ice cube tray to this same level.

Let freeze for least 30 minutes, and then pop out individual cubes. Store in small container in refrigerator and add to hot coffee.

Per Serving: 160 calories, 16 grams fat, 15 grams saturated fat (100% plant-based fats), 0 sodium, 7 grams carbohydrate (0 net carbs), 0 fiber, 0 sugar, 4 grams protein.

