× If you build it, they will BARK. And that’s how a Boy Scout becomes an Eagle Scout

COVINGTON, La – Giovanni Beltran is a Boy Scout.

Giovanni’s got a plan.

Giovanni’s plan is in his head. And it’s in his heart.

And it’s in one more place.

It’s in Giovanni Beltran’s notebook.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood sees the notebook and sees why Giovanni Beltran is one of Wild Bill’s Amazing Kids brought to you by The Keating Law Firm.

The plans look like big plans.

They particularly look like big plans for a kid who’s fourteen.

A kid whose architectural accomplishment until now was, well a table.

Wild Bill says, “this is like building an amusement park, Giovanni!”

Giovanni says, “it’s complicated.”

Giovanni figures if he builds it, they will, well, bark. That’s why what he’s building, what he’s creating is an agility course for dogs at the Northshore Humane Society in Covington, Louisiana.

Giovanni shows his dog agility course to Wild Bill and says, “this is the poop box.”

Wild Bill says, “sorry, did you say, poop box?”

That is how Giovanni got the idea to do something good for dogs.

Giovanni has been volunteering as the shelter’s pooper scooper. As a homeschooled kid with a knack for science and a love for dogs, maybe Giovanni is the man with the master plan for that, too.

Giovanni says, “I love dogs because they’re so loveable and social and they loyal and fun to play with.”

Wild Bill says “you should be a veterinarian when you grow up.”

Giovanni says, “that’s what I want to be!”

A dog doctor whose project for pets just got him a promotion.

Giovanni Beltran just moved from Boy Scout to Eagle Scout.

And that’s an honor that really does require, agility.