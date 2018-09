Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Ca - It's dancing season in Hollywood.

That means Dancing with the Stars is on WGNO ABC 26.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is in Hollywood because John Schneider and Emma Slater are competing for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy that goes to the winner of every season.

This is season 27 for Dancing with the Stars.