7 McMain students injured in crash involving two school buses

NEW ORLEANS – Seven students at Eleanor McMain Secondary School sustained minor injuries this morning in a crash involving two school buses.

Six of the injured students were taken to Children’s Hospital, according to New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

One student refused treatment at the scene, while New Orleans EMS and Acadian Ambulance transported the other six to the hospital.

All of the injuries were classified as minor, according to New Orleans EMS.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.