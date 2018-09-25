× WANTED: Man wanted after chaining woman to bed for days to prevent her testimony

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC — Authorities in McDowell County are searching for a man who allegedly chained a woman to a bed for days to keep her from testifying against him in court.

Spencer O’Connor Elliott, 48, of Marion, is wanted for first-degree kidnapping, intimidating a state’s witness and assault on a female.

Authorities say Elliott and the victim were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Sept. 19 in reference to a domestic violence order that the victim took out against Spencer.

The victim was able to free herself after being chained up for days and escaped on Saturday, Sept 22, 2018, and was able to notify authorities.

Specer is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 217 pounds. He has long wavy brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information concerning Spencer Elliott’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.