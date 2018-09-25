The internet agrees that Drew Brees is THE G.O.A.T.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Sunday's game was a nail biter! So much so that social media is still talking about it!

Immediately after quarterback Drew Brees scrambled away from two defenders and dove into the end zone for the game tying touchdown, Craig Robertson took to Instagram to recognize the future hall of famer as the GOAT, obviously.

If that wasn’t enough... Brees set the record for most passes completed in the NFL! Brett Favre previous held that record... Who dat?

But while there's plenty of Brees buzz, fans are still concerned about the Saints defense. Inspiring a highly distributed meme...

We can't wait to see the Saints take on the New York Giants this Sunday!

