× Slidell Police Motorcycle Officer injured in ‘serious crash’

SLIDELL – A Slidell Police Motorcycle Officer was injured in what police have described as a serious crash this afternoon.

The officer was on Highway 190 near the Grand Theatre when the collision occurred this afternoon around 12:30 p.m., according to the Slidell Police Department.

The officer was rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

The name and condition of the officer are being withheld out of respect to the family, according to the SPD.