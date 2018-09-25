× Raceland woman arrested for defrauding government out of nearly $70,000

RACELAND, LA – A 33-year-old woman is behind bars after police determined she had defrauded the federal and local government out of nearly $70,000.

Crystal Harmon legally signed over custody of her two children to her mother, but continued to collect benefits for them, according to the Louisiana State Police.

State Troopers with the Criminal Investigations Division Houma Field Office and the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services opened an investigation into Harmon’s claims after receiving information that she was committing fraud.

Investigators determined Harmon had defrauded the state of Louisiana out of $14,569 through the Supplemental Nutrition Program.

After that initial finding, investigators with the Office of Inspector General for the Social Security Administration found that Harmon had defrauded the US Government out of $55,017.04 through the Social Security office.

Harmon faces charges of felony theft, illegal transmission of monetary funds, and computer fraud in Lafourche Parish in addition to felony theft and maintaining false public records for the Social Security fraud.