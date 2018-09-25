× Prison guard fired for sexting with inmates

BATON ROUGE – A guard trainee at a jail near Baton Rouge has been fired for sexting with inmates.

Thirty-five-year-old corrections cadet Cadet Valerie Victor has been fired for the texts, which she received from four prisoners at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

The four prisoners were in possession of contraband cell phones, according to the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Victor admitted to receiving nude pictures and videos from at least one of the inmates.

She faces four counts of Malfeasance in Office and one count of Malfeasance in Office, Sexual Conduct Prohibited.

Victor began working at the jail in July and was still in a probationary period when she was fired.