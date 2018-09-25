× Police: Man arrested after body found in vehicle during traffic stop

PORTLAND, OREGAN — A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday after Portland police say a body was found in the vehicle he was driving.

Officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 9200 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

According to police, officers found a deceased person in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Timothy J. Mackley, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of murder.

Mackley and the deceased person, who has not been identified, were the only people in the vehicle, according to police.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Detail will lead the investigation.