Party City’s “Ghosted” costume reminds us that Millennials are the worst

NEW ORLEANS -- Who hurt you, Party City?

Remember the dating term "ghosting"? It’s when you’re texting back and forth and then you suddenly disappear and cut off communication? 👻👻👻

Someone at Party City does... because it’s their most ridiculous new Halloween costume this year. The description says, “If someone's blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women! The costume is a hooded white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front.”

It’s currently only available online, priced at $24.99 but use the code SAVE20 for 20% off. You're welcome!

