Fire destroys RV at Luling Alligator Festival

LULING, La.– St. Charles Firefighters were called to the Westbank Bridge park early Tuesday morning when a passing St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Deputy discovered an RV burning.

The RV was one of several parked there as part of the annual Alligator festival.

The RV was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but a family sleeping in an adjacent RV did have to be evacuated.

They were unharmed, but their RV also suffered damage because of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.