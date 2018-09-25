Do you like to drink alcohol in the shower? 🍷

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you didn’t hydrate enough on game day... Urban Outfitters is making it easier for you to drink in the shower.

The shower wine glass holder and shower beer holder are just $15 each. 🍷

The Sipski and Sudskis have silicone backing that adheres to the shower or bath wall. Here's the beer holder description, "Suds yourself down while sudsing up with this innovative water-proof stick-on beer holder! Sticks to any slick surface like glass, mirror, marble, glazed shower tile or laminate and easily removes without leaving residue behind. Perfect for holding ice cold cans of seltzer + soda, too; not for use with glass cups or bottles." Yes. Please don't shatter a class cup or bottle in the shower. That sounds like an expensive visit to the ER.

The purchase of this product might indicate that you have a problem... or that you’re a very good multitask-er. Snag them at UrbanOutfitters.com.

