Cheese Cookies! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Cookies made with cheese? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying them out today in our Twist Test Kitchen.
Cheese Cookies
1 cup butter, melted
8oz pkg grated sharp cheddar cheese
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
2 cups Rice Krispies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix together butter and cheese until combined.
Whisk together flour, salt, and red pepper.
With a mixer on low speed add flour mixture to cheese mixture until combined.
With a spatula, carefully fold in Rice Krispies.
Using a small cookie scoop or a spoon, place tablespoons of mixture onto a parchment lined baking sheet.
With your hand roll into balls.
Flatten each ball with a fork dipped in flour.
Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Let cool on sheets 5 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!