Cheese Cookies! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Cookies made with cheese? Test Kitchen Taylor is trying them out today in our Twist Test Kitchen.

Cheese Cookies

1 cup butter, melted

8oz pkg grated sharp cheddar cheese

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon table salt

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 cups Rice Krispies

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together butter and cheese until combined.

Whisk together flour, salt, and red pepper.

With a mixer on low speed add flour mixture to cheese mixture until combined.

With a spatula, carefully fold in Rice Krispies.

Using a small cookie scoop or a spoon, place tablespoons of mixture onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

With your hand roll into balls.

Flatten each ball with a fork dipped in flour.

Bake 25 minutes or until golden brown.

Let cool on sheets 5 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!