Carla’s Menu: Pizza Delicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes you to her favorite pizza place in the area, Pizza Delicious. Owners, Michael Friedman and Greg Augarten, are from New York and met while studying at Tulane University. In 2010, their love for pizza spiraled into starting a pop-up in the Bywater neighborhood that quickly turned into a store front business.

They make the big New York style thin crust pizza made with homemade dough, sauce, fresh toppings and baked in a huge deck oven to give it that perfect crust. They also offer homemade pasta dishes too like their Bucatini Carbonara. Other menu options are garlic knots and salads.

Pizza Delicious is located at 617 Piety Street, Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.