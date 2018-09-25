Americans hate selfies – but can’t stop taking them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A new study from the research company YouGov says over 63% of Americans say they take selfies... but they kind of hate them. 📷

While most Americans take selfies, the majority associate at least one negative trait like "annoying" or "narcissistic" with the picture. Combined 72% of selfie takers selected "annoying" or "narcissistic".

Why are we so conflicted? We take them but we hate them? According to experts at Mashable, "We may judge others for taking selfies, and find other peoples' self-centered photo habits annoying. But when we take selfies, we can explain - and therefore justify - our behavior, so that we don't think of it as narcissistic." Guilty as charged!

