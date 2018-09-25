Alicia Silverstone is always on trend – interview with GMNO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Trending on Vogue, check out the Fall 2018 runways and catalogs and you will see a sea of yellow plaid.

The statement made famous by Alicia Silverstone's character, Cher Horowitz, in Clueless over 20 years ago. While promoting Garden of Life's mykind Organics herbals, we had a chance to ask her what she thought about her transcendent wardrobe.

Cher Horowitz’s ’90s plaid made an appearance on the @Versace runway in Milan. https://t.co/d7g2hOHTCe pic.twitter.com/Mo73kYZZTj — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) February 24, 2018

"It's so fun that people love it so much and continue to love it. People share it with their children and their children and it just keeps going on and on so, I think we're a classic... which is very nice!" she told Kinsey Schofield.



Even Silverstone graced us with the Cher costume again earlier this year when she appeared on Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle.

Silverstone did an interview with Good Morning New Orleans to promote her partnership with Garden of Life. They've just launched mykind Organics. She said she wanted a vitamin that didn’t exist, one that came from the same organic, nutritious foods she eats daily.

"mykind Organics Herbals is a line of sixteen herbal supplements, traceable from the seed and the sustainable organic farms where they are grown and are free of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides. These herbals are created using a groundbreaking organic and non-GMO Project Verified extraction method, without the use of conventional corn alcohol and other harsh chemicals."

mykind Organics Herbals will be available in a variety of forms on Amazon.

