Tigers prep for Ole Miss, look for improvement on offensive, despite injures on offensive line

Senior guard Garrett Brumfield has been ruled out for LSU’s game Saturday night at Tiger Stadium against Ole Miss.

Brumfield was injured in a 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech. Head coach Ed Orgeron declared Brumfield out at his press conference Monday. He said starting right tackle Adrian Magee, injured in the opener against Miami, was “questionable.”

Orgeron was asked Monday about needing more big plays from his offense. He notes that LSU had 10 explosive plays, plays of 20 yards or more, against Louisiana Tech Saturday night. But, he said the changes in the offensive line do change the way the LSU offense is called.

LSU is last in the Southeastern Conference in total offense. Ole Miss is last in the SEC in total defense.

The Tigers have won 12 of the last 16 meetings in the Magnolia Bowl.

Kickoff Saturday night at Tiger Stadium is 8:15 pm.