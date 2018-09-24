× Russians visit Arc of Greater New Orleans, help sort Mardi Gras beads

METAIRIE – A group of Russians helped sort and package recycled Mardi Gras beads at the Arc of Greater New Orleans this afternoon.

The Russian delegation is in New Orleans in conjunction with the U.S. Department of State International Visitor Leadership Program.

They came to Arc to learn more about what the program does to provide employment opportunities to people with intellectual disabilities and delays, according to Arc.

“They’re going to find out different ways of doing things in different cities around our country, but I think the bottom line is that it’s all with the intention of maximizing the growth and the independence of people with intellectual disabilities,” Arc Director of Employment Services Tom Barnes said.

For the Russian delegation, the hands on experience is the most valuable part of their trip.

“It’s a total different experience traveling and learning from other people’s experiences,” Roman Kanaev said through an interpreter. “Learning how they do things. Learning something important and valuable from that experience.”