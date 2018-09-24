Pelicans emphasizing fast pace again this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metaire, La. -- Coming-off a second round playoff appearance last season, the Pelicans have their sights set on going further this year, but know it's not going to be easy-- especially in the stacked Western Conference.

"You know you've got to have some luck and you've got to have consistent play throughout the season with very little dip in the performance," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry. "That's where we're trying to get to as a team and as a franchise."

A main focus for the Pelicans this year is going to be pace-- and going even more up-tempo than last season.

"I kinda looked at [Gentry] like man, we played super fast last year," said Pelicans forward Anthony Davis. "But yeah, play fast. That's the way the league's going. That's the way we've always been since Gentry came in here. He wants to play fast. Then getting Elfrid [Payton] in here who's going to push the ball and Jrue's going to push the ball."

"I don't know if he thinks we're some track stars or something but I guess that's the plan, especially here during training camp," said Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. "Just getting used to sprinting the first two or three steps off of a rebound or having quick plays and getting points 20 seconds and under."

With some of the new players they've added, like Elfrid Payton, Julius Randle and Jahlil Okafor, they think it's the best plan for the team to be competitive in the West. The added depth will help facilitate the pace of play, giving players a chance to get a break and not extend anyone's minutes.

The Pelicans have 4 days of training camp this week before their first preseason game on Sunday against the Bulls.