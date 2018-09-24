NOPD releases video of Canal St. shooting, names person of interest

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on video opening fire on Canal Street yesterday afternoon, injuring two innocent bystanders.

The unidentified man can be seen emerging from a small crowd at the intersection of Exchange Place and Canal Street on the afternoon of September 23 and firing at least one shot at someone fleeing down Canal.

The man then turns and runs back down Exchange Place as the people surrounding him calmly follow.

Investigators have identified one of the people who can be seen running away alongside the man with the gun as 20-year-old Jerry Harris.

Harris is wanted for questioning as a person of interest in the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident, the depicted suspect or the person of interest is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.