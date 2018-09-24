NOPD looking for missing Cohen College Prep student

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing Cohen College Prep student.

Seventeen-year-old Precious Veals was last seen at her home in the 1500 block of Shirley Drive around 6 p.m. on September 20, according to the NOPD.

She was wearing her Cohen uniform, which consists of a white uniform shirt and khaki pants.

Veals is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone that may know the location of Precious Veals is asked to contact any NOPD Fourth District Detective at (504) 658-6040.