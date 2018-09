NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 17-year-old man.

James Marek hasn’t been seen or heard from since 7 p.m. on September 23, when he responded to a text message, according to the NOPD.

Marek is in possession of a 2004 Ford Expedition bearing Louisiana license plate WQH085.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Marek is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.