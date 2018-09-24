Mandeville church fires worker, cites ‘serious criminal allegations’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANDEVILLE, LA -- A part-time work at a church in Mandeville has been fired because of what church leaders call 'serious criminal allegations' in Mississippi.

The worker is identified as Travis Bush. Church workers say Bush had worked at the church for several years. Nobody with the congregation responded to our request for information about the firing or the allegations.

According to emails sent to the church's congregation, Bush failed to follow Safe Sanctuary policies.

"These are protective boundaries for youth that we take very seriously," a church email reads.

Congregation leaders say that there is no known local allegation against Bush, but they're asking parents and their children with concerns to contact the church.

Also, the church is organizing upcoming meetings to answer any questions that parents and their children may have. Church ministers also planned to address the matter during their sermons.