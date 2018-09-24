Arson suspect could be the Halloween version of The Grinch

MARRERO, LA — He could be the Halloween version of the Grinch. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office wants to find the person who deputies say set fire to the Halloween section of the Walmart at 4810 Lapalco Boulevard.

It happened a little after 9:00 in the morning on September 19. Deputies say the suspect entered the store and wandered the aisles for about 30 minutes then started the fire. The flames quickly spread among the Halloween items that were for sale in the store’s seasonal section.

Deputies say the suspect ran from the store and left in a car that was in the parking lot.

The store was evacuated and temporarily closed. Nobody got hurt, but the store’s fire sprinkler system caused additional damage to the store’s merchandise.

Deputies say the store’s surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect as well as the car he was driving. Several photos of the suspect and one of the car are included in the photo gallery at the top of this page.

They say the suspect is a black male, 5’9″ to 6′ tall with a thin build. They say the car was probably a mid-2000s gold Pontiac Grand Prix.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPSO Arson Section at 504-364-5300 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.