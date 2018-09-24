× 17 car pileup on I-10 leave 45 people injured

NEW ORLEANS, — 45 people were injured in a 17 car pileup on I-10 West, near Read Boulevard, on Sunday afternoon.

According to emergency responders, the chain reaction crash happened right around 4:30 p.m.

A New Orleans EMS representative says that of the 45 injured, 2 patients were transported to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, 9 other victims were taken to other hospitals to be checked out and 34 patients refused EMS transport.

The cause of the pile up is under investigation.