Widespread panic: Tigers blow big lead against LA Tech, pull away in 4th quarter

A queasy feeling ran through the stands at Tiger Stadium, as three touchdown underdog Louisiana Tech rallied with 21 straight points.

But, in the final 8:06, Nick Brossette and Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on short touchdown runs as 6th ranked LSU defeated the Bulldogs, 38-21 Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers overcame the passing of Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith, who had 27 completions for 330 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Head coach Ed Orgeron was happy to be 4-0, but also honest about what occurred.

Louisiana Tech was 9 of 18 converting third downs.

Edwards-Helaire ran 20 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU hosts Ole Miss next Saturday night.