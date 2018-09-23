× Taylor Swift breaks attendance record at Superdome for female artist

NEW ORLEANS– Way to go Taylor Swift! Last night Swift performed to a packed crowd at the Mercedes Benz Superdome for her ‘Reputation World Tour.’

At one point during the concert, Taylor thanked her fans for helping her break an attendance record for a female artist in the Superdome’s history! Taylor also told the audience that she’s performed in the area 18 times over the years, but this was her first time in the Superdome.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez took some quick video at the show for Instagram. Actress from “Girl’s Trip,” Tiffany Haddish even made an appearance on the Jumbo Tron as part of her “Look What You Made Me Do” performance.

