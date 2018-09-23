× JPSO deputy shoots masked gunman on the Westbank

MARRERO – A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a masked gunman who had just shot a clerk while robbing a business in Marrero.

The shootings took place around 4 a.m. on September 23 at a business in the 5000 block of the Westbank Expressway, according to the JPSO.

Responding officers encountered 24-year-old Janarius Carey exiting the store while wearing a mask and holding a gun that officers would later learn had been reported stolen.

Carey turned toward a deputy and pointed his gun toward him, and the deputy opened fire.

Carey was shot once in the leg, according to the JPSO.

Just before the officers arrived, Carey had shot the 18-year-old store clerk in the abdomen.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment and are both listed in stable condition.

When Carey is released from the hospital, he will be arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.