× Brees-y day, indoors: Brees sets NFL record, leads Saints over Falcons

Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke Brett Favre’s NFL record for completions, and accounted for all five Saints touchdowns in a 43-37 overtime win Sunday in Atlanta.

Brees ran for two scores, including the game winning leap from the one yard line in overtime. The Saints drove 80 yards in 15 plays on the first possession of overtime to win the game.

New Orleans is now 2-1. Atlanta is 1-2.

Brees threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to Ted Ginn, 11 yards to Cameron Meredith, and 1 yard to Zach Line. He also ran 7 yards for a score, evading a tackle with a spin move inside the 5 yard line.

Brees entered the game with 6,287 completions, 13 behind Favre. Brees completed 39 of 49 passes for 396 yards.

The Saints defense allowed 5 touchdown passes by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan, 3 to rookie first round pick Calvin Ridley.

But, Saints head coach Sean Payton said the ability to stop the Falcons run game was key.

“That allowed us to win time of possession, and win the game.”

The Saints have won 2 straight, after losing the opener to Tampa Bay.