4th quarter cookin’: Cajuns rally past St Charles Catholic

The Country Day Cajuns have been a second half team, and a fourth quarter team all season.

That didn’t change on a Friday afternoon at Wenzel Field.

The Cajuns scored 11 points in the last 4:47 to defeat St Charles Catholic 11-10. Justin Ibieta threw for 301 yards, including 159 in the fourth quarter.

His 41 yard pass to Christian Becnel set up a 22 yard field goal by Andrew Lopez. On the next Cajuns drive, Ibieta hooked up with CD St Helaire for 72 yards to the Comets 9 yard line.

Becnel then scored and the Cajuns added the winning two point conversion with 2:05 to play.

Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.