William Shatner Christmas album on the way

Only 95 days until Christmas and boy, do we have a gift for you!

William Shatner is releasing a Christmas album titled 'Shatner Claus'. It's his first holiday album and some might argue the most unnecessary of his career pursuits. 🎄

It will drop October 26th thanks to Cleopatra Records.

It's a parody album that will include 13 classic holiday songs with his own comedic spin. Listen for Brad Paisley and Iggy Pop to make appearances too!

