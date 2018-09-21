What are the odds? Not good for the Saints vs. the Falcons, according to Covers.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our friends at Covers.com are back with some great predictions for another big football weekend.

Jason Logan from Covers sat down with Hank Allen and talked about his take on the game we’re all going to be watching this weekend - the New Orleans Saints vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m not overly convinced by this team right now,” Logan said of the Saints. “One thing that’s a big red alert with me around the Saints is their third down inefficiency. Only converting 33 percent of their third downs, they went three for 12 against the Browns on third down and gave up three third down sacks. It doesn’t send me rushing to the counter to bet the Saints right now. I don’t really like them. I think Atlanta comes back here big with another strong offensive effort at home. I like the Falcons, I’m sorry.”

As for LSU, the line is -20.5. Logan thinks there’s a pretty good chance they are going to win with a conservative game plan.

