× Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office employee fired after domestic violence arrest

AMITE, LA – An employee of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office has been fired and arrested for domestic battery.

Thirty-seven-year-old Steven Michael Russell was arrested on September 20 and charged with domestic battery, simple criminal damage, and aggravated second degree battery stemming from an incident the day before, according to the TPSO.

Russell was an employee of the sheriff’s office at the time of his arrest, but The TPSO has not said what his job title was.

He employment was terminated at the time of his arrest.