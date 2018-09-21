How a blood donation could speed you to a blood curdling thrill

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re a fan of haunted houses, you know that The Mortuary is one of the best. But the wait in line to walk through the thriller of an experience can be hours.

So The Blood Center is offering a trade. You donate blood and cut the line to enjoy the blood curdling experience. Oh and you can help three of your friends, too!

Blood Center workers will be at the Mortuary through October 31. To see a schedule of what days and hours the house will be open, click here.

“All blood donors receive a free express admission pass that covers the donor’s entry to the haunted house and allows up to three guests to cut the line with them,” the offer reads.

There are some requirements before you can donate. You must be in good health, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are at least 17-years-old. If you are 16-years-old, you can donate if you weigh at least 130 pounds and have a signed TBC parental consent form. You’ll also need a picture I.D.

The Blood Center says it served more than 40 hospitals in the area and must collect between 300 and 350 pints of blood every day.

This isn’t the first time that The Blood Center and The Mortuary have teamed up. They’ve offered the cut in line deal for several years.

“This has been a really great partnership for The Blood Center and the community blood supply.” says Paul Adams of The Blood Center in a written statement announcing this year’s donation program.