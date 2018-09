Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you want to learn how to break into the acting business, listen up!  The Ranch Studios in Chalmette has a new youtube vlog now available called "On the Neutral Ground."

The first episode features New Orleans casting director Ryan Glorioso and local actor Billy Slaughter.

The episode explains the do's and don'ts of breaking in showbiz.

To check out the episode Click Here.