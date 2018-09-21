Christine Blasey Ford to speak with FBI about death threats

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, will speak to the FBI on Friday in San Francisco about the death threats against her, a source close to Ford tells CNN.

The FBI investigation pertains only to the threats Ford has received since coming public with her allegations last weekend; it is not about the assault accusations against the Supreme Court nominee.

Ford has alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s by pushing her into a bedroom at a party and attempting to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegation.

Democrats, and Ford, have pressed for an FBI investigation into the alleged incident, while Republicans and the White House have resisted calls for an FBI inquiry and have said that the Senate Judiciary Committee can handle an investigation into the allegations.

Lawyers for Ford told Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley in a letter earlier this week that she has faced death threats that have compelled her family to leave their home.

“She has been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats. As a result of these kind of threats, her family was forced to relocate out of their home. Her email has been hacked, and she has been impersonated online,” the letter said.

CNN has previously reported that Kavanaugh and his family have also received death threats.