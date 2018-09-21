Brunch to be Served at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in Metairie
Drago’s, known for their Charbroiled Oysters that they consider the “Single Best Bite of Food in New Orleans” will begin serving brunch on Sunday, September 23rd at their Fat City location.
- Locations
- Fat City (Metairie)
- Address
- 3232 N. Arnoult Road
- Metairie, LA 70002
- (504) 888-9254
- Hours
- Monday-Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
- Brunch: Weekends from 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Address
- Hilton New Orleans Riverside
- Address
- 2 Poydras Street
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- (504) 584-3911
- Hours
- Open Daily: 11:00am – 10:00pm
- Address
- Fat City (Metairie)
- Menu
- New Brunch Menu to be posted soon.
Boudin-Stuffed Pancake
(Yields 8 servings)
Ingredients:
- 8 Pancakes (recipe below)
- Boudin (buy your favorite), removed from casing
- Alfredo/Cream/Béchamel Sauce
- Tasso, finely chopped in food processor
- Cane Syrup
Pancake Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups flour
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 ¼ cup milk
- 1 large egg
- 4 tbsp butter, melted, plus more for pan
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
- Preheat oven 350 degrees.
- Heat Boudin in the oven 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
- Mix all pancake ingredients together and create batter.
- Grease pan with butter and pour mixture to make 8 pancakes.
- In a separate pan, mix sauce and Tasso together and bring to a low boil.
- On each plate, put a pancake, line the center with Boudin and roll.
- Top with the Tasso sauce and drizzle with Louisiana cane syrup.