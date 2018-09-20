Robison wins TRO from St Charles Parish court

Andrew Robison, a senior quarterback from Hahnville High School, has won a temporary restraining order against the LHSAA that makes him eligible for Friday night’s game against archrival Destrehan.

However, it is unclear if the St Charles Parish school system and Hahnville High School will actually put Robison on the field in Friday night’s game.

St Charles Parish school spokesperson Stevie Crovetto said Thursday afternoon that the system just received the legal documents from the court. “We can’t make any further comment, until we get some legal guidance.”

Robison was ruled ineligible to play at Hahnville by Louisiana High School Athletic Association executive director Eddie Bonine. That ruling was upheld by the LHSAA’s executive committee in a unanimous vote in an appeal by Robison last Thursday.

The TRO was granted Thursday by Judge Timothy Marcel in the 29th Judicial District Court for St Charles Parish.

Robison transferred to Hahnville from Vandebilt Catholic in May.

His attorney David Moyer told WGNO Sports Thursday that his Robison “was denied due process, and never got to tell his story.”

Here’s what Robison told the executive committee of the LHSAA at his appeal on Thursday September 13th.

Moyer said Robison's request for a permanent injunction will be held in front of Judge Marcel next Wednesday.