Pictures: James Dean’s former home for sale

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Want to live like a movie star? A Hollywood home where James Dean once lived is on the market!

The iconic actor was the live-in handyman at the home while it was owned by popular movie producer Hal B. Wallis.

According to Architectural Digest, the house is where Dean was first discovered by a casting director at an industry event.

The magazine says that, "The authentic 19-27 Spanish home has since been re-imagined and restored to showcase its original splendor."

The home is on the market for nearly $4M dollars.



More photos featured in the above video.

