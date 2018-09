Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If staring at Jeff Goldblum while you're in the bathroom is your jam... we have some good news for you!

Amazon offers Jeff Goldblum shower curtains.

We only know this thanks to a tweet going viral from @notstevely.

This magnificent reveal has been viewed almost one million times and has over 60,000 engagements.

Christmas is coming! You're welcome!

GUESS WHAT CAME IN THE MAIL pic.twitter.com/VNxLi5xuyy — Steve Ly (@notstevely) September 14, 2018

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.